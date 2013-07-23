Skip to main content
Women Entrepreneurs in the OECD

Key Evidence and Policy Challenges
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43bvtkmb8v-en
Mario Piacentini
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Piacentini, M. (2013), “Women Entrepreneurs in the OECD: Key Evidence and Policy Challenges”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 147, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43bvtkmb8v-en.
