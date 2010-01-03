Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Why Do so many Women End up in Bad Jobs?

A Cross-country Assessment
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmlhlrz6br0-en
Authors
Johannes Jütting, Angela Luci, Christian Morrisson
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jütting, J., A. Luci and C. Morrisson (2010), “Why Do so many Women End up in Bad Jobs?: A Cross-country Assessment”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 287, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmlhlrz6br0-en.
Go to top