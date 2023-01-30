Skip to main content
  English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Who pays for higher carbon prices?

Illustration for Lithuania and a research agenda
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8f16f3d8-en
Authors
Herwig Immervoll, Cathal O’Donoghue, Jules Linden, Denisa Sologon
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Immervoll, H. et al. (2023), “Who pays for higher carbon prices?: Illustration for Lithuania and a research agenda”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 283, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8f16f3d8-en.
