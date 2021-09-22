Skip to main content
Who develops AI-related innovations, goods and services?

A firm-level analysis
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/3e4aedd4-en
Authors
Hélène Dernis, Laurent Moussiegt, Daisuke Nawa, Mariagrazia Squicciarini
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Dernis, H. et al. (2021), “Who develops AI-related innovations, goods and services? : A firm-level analysis”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 121, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3e4aedd4-en.
