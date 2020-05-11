When a global virus meets local realities: Coronavirus (COVID-19) in West Africa

This brief, prepared by the Sahel and West Africa Club Secretariat, provides important contextual information on a region that was already grappling with conflict and a food and nutrition crisis prior to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. 17 million people are expected to be in food crisis situation or worse between now and the upcoming lean season if appropriate measures are not taken and armed violence is causing an unprecedented humanitarian emergency in the Sahel. With the spotlight now on Covid-19, pre-existing crises run the risk of being neglected.

In this context, this brief takes stock of some of the potential impacts of the pandemic and outlines a number of policy implications to help support government action. It highlights the importance of putting the informal economy and local actors and initiatives front and centre of response strategies, increasing synergy and co-ordination in the face of multiple crises, accelerating continental integration, as well as reaffirming the centrality of food systems.