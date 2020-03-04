Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

What does "inclusive governance" mean?

Clarifying theory and practice
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/960f5a97-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “What does "inclusive governance" mean? : Clarifying theory and practice”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/960f5a97-en.
Go to top