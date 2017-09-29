Skip to main content
Wars and Conflicts in the Sahara-Sahel

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8bbc5813-en
Authors
Olivier J. Walther
Tags
West African Papers
English
français

Cite this content as:

Walther, O. (2017), “Wars and Conflicts in the Sahara-Sahel”, West African Papers, No. 10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8bbc5813-en.
