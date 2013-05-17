Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Urbanisation and Green Growth in China

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49dv68n7jf-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2013), “Urbanisation and Green Growth in China”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2013/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49dv68n7jf-en.
Go to top