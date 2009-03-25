Skip to main content
Urban Trends and Policy in China

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/225205036417
Authors
Lamia Kamal-Chaoui, Edward Leeman, Zhang Rufei
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kamal-Chaoui, L., E. Leeman and Z. Rufei (2009), “Urban Trends and Policy in China”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2009/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/225205036417.
