Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Urban-to-Rural Population Growth Linkages

Evidence from OECD TL3 Regions
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49lcrq88g7-en
Authors
Paolo Veneri, Vicente Ruiz
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Veneri, P. and V. Ruiz (2013), “Urban-to-Rural Population Growth Linkages: Evidence from OECD TL3 Regions”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2013/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49lcrq88g7-en.
Go to top