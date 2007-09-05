Skip to main content
Unauthorized Migrants in the United States

Estimates, Methods, and Characteristics
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/110780068151
Jeffrey Passel
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Passel, J. (2007), “Unauthorized Migrants in the United States: Estimates, Methods, and Characteristics”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 57, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/110780068151.
