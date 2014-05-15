Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trends in Top Incomes and their Taxation in OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz43jhlz87f-en
Authors
Michael Förster, Ana Llena-Nozal, Vahé Nafilyan
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Förster, M., A. Llena-Nozal and V. Nafilyan (2014), “Trends in Top Incomes and their Taxation in OECD Countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 159, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz43jhlz87f-en.
Go to top