Trends in the Nuclear Fuel Cycle

Economic, Environmental and Social Aspects
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264196223-en
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Nuclear Development

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2001), Trends in the Nuclear Fuel Cycle: Economic, Environmental and Social Aspects, Nuclear Development, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264196223-en.
