The role of nuclear energy in a sustainable development context has multiple facets, a significant number of which relate to the nuclear fuel cycle. This report provides a description of the developments and trends in the nuclear fuel cycle that may improve the competitiveness and sustainability of nuclear generating systems over the medium and long term. It also presents criteria and indicators for future nuclear energy systems. Prepared by experts from the nuclear industry, government agencies and research organisations, this report will be of interest to those involved in nuclear energy policy and decision making.
Trends in the Nuclear Fuel Cycle
Economic, Environmental and Social Aspects
Report
Nuclear Development
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 September 2022
-
Report6 July 2022
-
16 June 2022
-
2 December 2021
-
1 December 2021
-
Report26 November 2021
-
29 July 2021
-
Related publications
-
21 December 2023
-
-
26 October 2023
-
26 October 2023
-
23 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
19 September 2023
-
15 September 2023