Trends in Severe Disability Among Elderly People

Assessing the Evidence in 12 OECD Countries and the Future Implications
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/217072070078
Gaétan Lafortune, Gaëlle Balestat
OECD Health Working Papers
Lafortune, G. and G. Balestat (2007), “Trends in Severe Disability Among Elderly People: Assessing the Evidence in 12 OECD Countries and the Future Implications”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 26, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/217072070078.
