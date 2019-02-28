Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trends in life expectancy in EU and other OECD countries

Why are improvements slowing?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/223159ab-en
Authors
Veena S. Raleigh
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Raleigh, V. (2019), “Trends in life expectancy in EU and other OECD countries : Why are improvements slowing?”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 108, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/223159ab-en.
Go to top