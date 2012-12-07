Skip to main content
Trends in Large Pension Fund Investment in Infrastructure

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8xd1p1p7r3-en
Authors
Raffaele Della Croce
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Della Croce, R. (2012), “Trends in Large Pension Fund Investment in Infrastructure”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 29, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8xd1p1p7r3-en.
