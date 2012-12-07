Trends in Large Pension Fund Investment in Infrastructure

Favourable conditions such as the growth of pension fund assets, privatisation trends and changing regulations have increased the interest of institutional investors in infrastructure investment. However, data on pension fund investment in infrastructure is limited. National statistical agencies do not currently collect separate data on these investments, and the different modes available to investors to gain exposure to infrastructure means that information is buried under different headings.

This paper is based on a recent survey of some of the largest pension funds across different regions, accounting for over USD 7 trillion of assets under management. We look at how much these investors have allocated to infrastructure, what is considered as infrastructure, where it fits in the total portfolio allocation, what approaches and forms of investment have been taken, what are recent trends in relation to infrastructure and asset allocation, regulation and green investment. A better understanding of these issues is necessary from a policy perspective in order to be able to attract institutional investors to the infrastructure sector.