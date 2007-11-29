Transport and telecommunications are complementary technologies, essential to the functioning of the economic and social system, which facilitate the making and development of relationships. But as means of communication they also compete. The recent development of telecommunications constitutes a challenge to the transport sector. This report sets out to identify the nature and scope of that challenge.
Transport and Telecommunications
Report of the Fifty-Ninth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 14th-15th January, 1982
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Abstract
