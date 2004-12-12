This ECMT Round Table contains four papers that show how a disconnect between transport policy planning and spatial policy planning and measures have curtailed the effectiveness of transport policy. The papers discuss ways to overcome the lack of coordination between transport and spatial policies and formulate proposals on how fiscal incentives can help to avoid the failure of interjurisdictional co-ordination.
Transport and Spatial Policies
The Role of Regulatory and Fiscal Incentives
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Abstract
