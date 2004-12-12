Skip to main content
Transport and Spatial Policies

The Role of Regulatory and Fiscal Incentives
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282123232-en
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
ECMT Round Tables

ECMT (2004), Transport and Spatial Policies: The Role of Regulatory and Fiscal Incentives, ECMT Round Tables, No. 124, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282123232-en.
