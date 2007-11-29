Experience has shown that there is a very close relationship between the geographical distribution of activities and the location of transport infrastructures, a relationship that is becoming evident again today as high-speed railway lines are built or enter the planning stage. This report seeks to determine what influence these lines will have on the regions served, particularly in the light of experience with the TGV Sud-Est in France.
Transport and Spatial Distribution of Activities
Report of the Eighty-Fifth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 5-6 April 1990
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Abstract
