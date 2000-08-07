Transport and Leisure

Leisure-related transport is a poorly known and widely underestimated phenomenon. And yet, it generates more traffic than journey-to-work travel. Indeed, the great number of leisure activities that involve transport range from shopping, visiting family or friends and sporting activities to local and international tourism.

This book sets out to describe and analyse leisure-related transport in terms of flow size, points of concentration, modes of transport, temporal trends and structural changes. It then examines the consequences that growth in leisure activities could have for transport policy: integrating local and long-distance transport, increasing the use of environmentally-friendly means of transport, promoting local recreational trips or improving the living environment. This may be seen as a genuine opportunity for policymakers: in responding to the challenge posed by leisure-related transport they can indeed respond to the challenges posed by any kind of transport.