The Round Table examined large-scale sporting, cultural and festive events in Europe and the rest of the world, and noted that setting ambitious targets contributes to the quality of the event. Almost every experience is unique and one of the main conclusions of the Round Table is that a record should be kept of each event with regard to its organisation and staging requirements. In this way, an event “memory” could be built up and made available to any would-be event organiser. The Round Table is the first stage in this process.
Transport and Exceptional Public Events
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Abstract
