Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Transparency of Nuclear Regulatory Activities

Workshop proceedings - Tokyo and Tokai-Mura, Japan, 22-24 May 2007
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264040960-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Regulation
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2007), Transparency of Nuclear Regulatory Activities: Workshop proceedings - Tokyo and Tokai-Mura, Japan, 22-24 May 2007, Nuclear Regulation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264040960-en.
Go to top