One of the main missions of nuclear regulators is to protect the public, and this cannot be completely achieved without public confidence. The more a regulatory process is transparent, the more such confidence will grow. Despite important cultural differences across countries, a number of common features characterise media and public expectations regarding any activity with an associated risk. This workshop identified a common understanding of transparency and main stakeholders' expectations together with a number of conditions and practices aimed at improving the transparency of nuclear regulatory activities.
Transparency of Nuclear Regulatory Activities
Workshop proceedings - Tokyo and Tokai-Mura, Japan, 22-24 May 2007
Report
Nuclear Regulation
Abstract
