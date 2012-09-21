This document contains a compilation of consensus guidance for approval of long-term operation of nuclear power plants. This guidance is presented as fundamental and key principles that should govern decisions on authorisation for long-term operation. These principles allow for differences in national regulatory strategies and expectations while ensuring that safe performance can be achieved in long-term operation.
Challenges in Long-term Operation of Nuclear Power Plants
Implications for Regulatory Bodies
Report
Nuclear Regulation
Abstract
