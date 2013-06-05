Skip to main content
Crisis Communication: Facing the Challenges

Workshop Proceedings, Madrid, Spain, 9-10 May 2012
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264205055-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Regulation
Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2013), Crisis Communication: Facing the Challenges: Workshop Proceedings, Madrid, Spain, 9-10 May 2012, Nuclear Regulation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264205055-en.
