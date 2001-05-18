Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Investing in Trust: Nuclear Regulators and the Public

Workshop Proceedings Paris, France 29th November-1st December 2000
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264193154-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Regulation

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2001), Investing in Trust: Nuclear Regulators and the Public: Workshop Proceedings Paris, France 29th November-1st December 2000, Nuclear Regulation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264193154-en.
Go to top