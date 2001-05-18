Good governance and efficiency in decision making by governmental authorities are increasingly dependent upon mutual trust and confidence between those authorities and the public. This workshop provided an opportunity to exchange information and views on how national nuclear regulatory organisations can improve their interface with the public.
Investing in Trust: Nuclear Regulators and the Public
Workshop Proceedings Paris, France 29th November-1st December 2000
Report
Nuclear Regulation
Abstract
