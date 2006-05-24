An important factor for public confidence in the nuclear regulator is the general public trust of the government and its representatives, which is clearly not the same in all countries. These workshop proceedings identify a number of common principles for the communication of nuclear regulatory decisions that can be recommended to all regulators. They have been cited in particular for their ability to help build, measure and/or improve overall public confidence in the nuclear regulator.
Building, Measuring and Improving Public Confidence in the Nuclear Regulator
Workshop Proceedings: Ottawa, Canada, 18-20 May 2004
Report
Nuclear Regulation
Abstract
