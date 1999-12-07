Traffic Congestion in Europe

The problems caused by road congestion are frequently reported in the media and finding a solution to congestion ranks high on the agenda of politicians. Countless studies have been published detailing the number of working hours lost in traffic jams. The figures quoted in these studies are alarming and paint an apocalyptic picture of road congestion.

However, besides the everyday congestion faced by motorists, differences of opinion are now starting to appear with regard to the scale of the problem and the ways in which it should be tackled.

This Round Table attempted to define congestion and to determine the scale of the problem. It addressed the trends in congestion and the consequences of those trends. The Round Table then considered possible solutions to the congestion problem. Considering the extent of this problem in the European context, the Round Table report sheds light on one of the most visible malfunctions of transport systems.