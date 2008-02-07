Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Trade Liberalisation and Economic Performance

Latin America versus East Asia 1970-2006
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/244284387510
Authors
Jose Duran, Nanno Mulder, Osamu Onodera
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Duran, J., N. Mulder and O. Onodera (2008), “Trade Liberalisation and Economic Performance: Latin America versus East Asia 1970-2006”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 70, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/244284387510.
Go to top