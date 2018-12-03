Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Towards global SEEA Air Emission Accounts

Description and evaluation of the OECD methodology to estimate SEEA Air Emission Accounts for CO2, CH4 and N2O in Annex-I countries to the UNFCCC
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7d88dfdd-en
Authors
Florian Flachenecker, Emmanuelle Guidetti, Pierre-Alain Pionnier
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Flachenecker, F., E. Guidetti and P. Pionnier (2018), “Towards global SEEA Air Emission Accounts: Description and evaluation of the OECD methodology to estimate SEEA Air Emission Accounts for CO2, CH4 and N2O in Annex-I countries to the UNFCCC”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2018/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7d88dfdd-en.
Go to top