Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Theoretical and Practical Research on an Exact Time Saving

Report of the Sixth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 13-14 November 1969
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104811-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
ECMT Round Tables

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1969), Theoretical and Practical Research on an Exact Time Saving: Report of the Sixth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 13-14 November 1969, ECMT Round Tables, No. 6, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104811-en.
Go to top