The Working Conditions of Professional Drivers

Effects on Productivity and Road Safety: Report of the Fifty-Third Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 11-12 December 1980
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105160-en
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
ECMT Round Tables

English
ECMT (1981), The Working Conditions of Professional Drivers: Effects on Productivity and Road Safety: Report of the Fifty-Third Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 11-12 December 1980, ECMT Round Tables, No. 53, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105160-en.
