The Use of International Standards in Technical Regulation

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbjgkz1tzp-en
Barbara Fliess, Frédéric Gonzales, Jeonghoi Kim, Raymond Schonfeld
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Fliess, B. et al. (2010), “The Use of International Standards in Technical Regulation”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 102, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbjgkz1tzp-en.
