Informal employment is a widespread phenomenon in Romania and a key challenge for the country’s development. Policies should target two distinct groups: those who voluntarily opt out of the formal system and those with no alternative. Transforming people’s attitudes towards the state and strengthening their trust in public institutions is key.
The Two Faces of Informal Employment in Romania
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
