Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Two Faces of Informal Employment in Romania

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/238620166178
Authors
Denis Drechsler, Theodora Xenogiani
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Drechsler, D. and T. Xenogiani (2008), “The Two Faces of Informal Employment in Romania”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 70, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/238620166178.
Go to top