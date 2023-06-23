Skip to main content
The Territorial Impact of the Earthquakes in Türkiye

Policy Note
https://doi.org/10.1787/bb5c07e6-en
Authors
Andrew Paterson, Tadashi Matsumoto, Cem Özgüzel, Stephan Visser, Ece Özçelik, Candan Kendir, Courtenay Wheeler
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Paterson, A. et al. (2023), “The Territorial Impact of the Earthquakes in Türkiye: Policy Note”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 50, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bb5c07e6-en.
