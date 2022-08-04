Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The supply of critical raw materials endangered by Russia’s war on Ukraine

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e01ac7be-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
日本語

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “The supply of critical raw materials endangered by Russia’s war on Ukraine”, OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e01ac7be-en.
Go to top