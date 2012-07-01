Skip to main content
The Status of Financial Education in Africa

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k94cqqx90wl-en
Authors
Flore-Anne Messy, Chiara Monticone
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Cite this content as:

Messy, F. and C. Monticone (2012), “The Status of Financial Education in Africa”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 25, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k94cqqx90wl-en.
