The Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI) 2019

A revised framework for better advocacy
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/022d5e7b-en
Authors
Gaëlle Ferrant, Léa Fuiret, Eduardo Zambrano
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Ferrant, G., L. Fuiret and E. Zambrano (2020), “The Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI) 2019: A revised framework for better advocacy”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 342, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/022d5e7b-en.
