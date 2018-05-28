Ombudsmen in OECD countries have a tradition which dates back to the 1960s. However, the establishment of SME-dedicated ombudsmen is a more recent trend which has developed along three main models: redress model; clearing house model; and advocacy model. Countries interested in introducing an SME ombudsman are, therefore, faced with an important choice about which model is most relevant to them. For countries which already have in place an effective legal reparation system, a redress-type of SME ombudsman office may result in an institutional overlap with other government offices with similar responsibilities. The advocacy model and the clearing-house model are, on the other hand, particularly relevant to countries where SMEs have not been at the top of the policy agenda and, as a result, business regulations have not been particularly sensitive to the needs of SMEs.
The SME Ombudsman
International profile and a policy proposal for Mexico
Working paper
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Abstract
