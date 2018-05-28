Skip to main content
The SME Ombudsman

International profile and a policy proposal for Mexico
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/b07afd3d-en
Marco Marchese, Jonathan Potter
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Marchese, M. and J. Potter (2018), “The SME Ombudsman: International profile and a policy proposal for Mexico”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 5, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b07afd3d-en.
