Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Size and Composition of the SOE Sector in OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg54cwps0s3-en
Authors
Hans Christiansen
Tags
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Christiansen, H. (2011), “The Size and Composition of the SOE Sector in OECD Countries”, OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers, No. 5, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg54cwps0s3-en.
Go to top