Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Safety of E-Bikes in The Netherlands

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/21de1ffa-en
Authors
Paul Schepers, Karin Klein Wolt, Elliot Fishman
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Schepers, P., K. Klein Wolt and E. Fishman (2018), “The Safety of E-Bikes in The Netherlands”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2018/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/21de1ffa-en.
Go to top