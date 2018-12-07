Skip to main content
The role of Ombudsman Institutions in Open Government

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/7353965f-en
Authors
Katharina Zuegel, Emma Cantera, Alessandro Bellantoni
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Cite this content as:

Zuegel, K., E. Cantera and A. Bellantoni (2018), “The role of Ombudsman Institutions in Open Government”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 29, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7353965f-en.
