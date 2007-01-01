This publication is based on a Sigma paper and on reports by EU Member States prepared in 2005 at the request of several new Member States. The original paper and some Member State reports were then used as background documentation for a Sigma workshop for countries in the CARDS region on the role of ministries in policy systems, held in November 2005. This revised version of the paper, prepared after the workshop, includes as an annex a summary of insights from EU Member States as well as comparative information concerning the CARDS region, which was gathered during the workshop on the basis of a questionnaire. This publication presents the steps in the policy process and offers a framework for assessing and developing the role of ministries in the policy process, as well as insights on how the policy process is currently organised in Western Balkan countries. Its contents complement the information provided in a previous Sigma paper, which had emphasised the structure and work of the government secretariat.
The Role of Ministries in the Policy System
Policy Development, Monitoring and Evaluation
Working paper
SIGMA Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Working paper25 May 2023
-
Working paper27 March 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
2 December 2022
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
-
19 April 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
26 March 2024