The Role of Guarantees in Defined Contribution Pensions

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg52k5b0v9s-en
Authors
Pablo Antolín, Stéphanie Payet, Edward Whitehouse, Juan Yermo
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Cite this content as:

Antolín, P. et al. (2011), “The Role of Guarantees in Defined Contribution Pensions”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg52k5b0v9s-en.
