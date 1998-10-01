As a result of feedback by employers and tertiary institutions, an innovative form of “learning architecture” is emerging in secondary schools in the Netherlands. Dutch curriculum authorities decided that an entirely new approach was required. In an environment that is far removed from the traditional classroom, the Study House will give students in the public school system the opportunity to work in teams and set their own tasks, preparing them for higher education and the workplace.
The Netherlands' Study House
New Designs for New Pedagogies
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
