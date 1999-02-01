The School Building Prize has been awarded every two years since 1992 to Dutch school boards that have proved able to embrace new directions in school building design while keeping within their available budget. The Prize, which has drawn acclaim for the development of high quality educational architecture in the Netherlands, provides publicity for successful projects so that other schools can benefit from the designs and information. The 1998 School Building Prize was awarded to the British School in The Hague, an elementary and junior secondary school.
The Netherlands' School Building Prize
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
