Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Mawson Centre

Access for all to Education Services
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/530317885360
Authors
Kelvin Trimper
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Trimper, K. (2006), “The Mawson Centre: Access for all to Education Services”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2006/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/530317885360.
Go to top