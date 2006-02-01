In the knowledge society of the 21st century everyone – not only children but every person, enterprise and organisation – will need ongoing access to a full range of quality education and training services. This principle, often espoused by the OECD and endorsed by the ministers of education in its member countries, has driven the planning and delivery of education and training services at Mawson Lakes, a new development on the outskirts of Adelaide in South Australia. The access point for these services, The Mawson Centre, which opened in 2005, was designed for the community as a whole.
The Mawson Centre
Access for all to Education Services
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
Case study18 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
9 February 2024