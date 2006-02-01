In the knowledge society of the 21st century everyone – not only children but every person, enterprise and organisation – will need ongoing access to a full range of quality education and training services. This principle, often espoused by the OECD and endorsed by the ministers of education in its member countries, has driven the planning and delivery of education and training services at Mawson Lakes, a new development on the outskirts of Adelaide in South Australia. The access point for these services, The Mawson Centre, which opened in 2005, was designed for the community as a whole.