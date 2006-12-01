Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Importance of Traditions for Development

Why Sometimes “Good Enough Is Enough”
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/244743626677
Authors
Johannes Jütting, Denis Drechsler, Indra de Soysa
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Jütting, J., D. Drechsler and I. de Soysa (2006), “The Importance of Traditions for Development: Why Sometimes “Good Enough Is Enough””, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 34, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/244743626677.
Go to top