Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Impact of Wind Power on European Natural Gas Markets

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h0wcvd2bs-en
Authors
Irene Vos
Tags
IEA Energy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Vos, I. (2012), “The Impact of Wind Power on European Natural Gas Markets”, IEA Energy Papers, No. 2012/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h0wcvd2bs-en.
Go to top