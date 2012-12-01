Taxes, loans and grants, trading schemes and white certificates, public procurement and investment in R&D or infrastructure: known collectively as “economic instruments”, these tools can be powerful means of mobilising the finances needed to achieve policy goals by implementing energy efficiency measures. The role of economic instruments is to kick-start the private financial markets and to motivate private investors to fund EE measures. They should reinforce and promote energy performance regulations.
Mobilising Investment in Energy Efficiency
Economic Instruments for Low‐energy Buildings
Working paper
IEA Energy Papers
Abstract
