Energy Provider‐Delivered Energy Efficiency

A Global Stock‐taking Based on Case Studies
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3wb8f2dr36-en
Authors
Grayson C. Heffner, Peter du Pont, Greg Rybka, Carina Paton, Lynn Roy, Dilip Limaye
Tags
IEA Energy Papers
Cite this content as:

Heffner, G. et al. (2013), “Energy Provider‐Delivered Energy Efficiency: A Global Stock‐taking Based on Case Studies”, IEA Energy Papers, No. 2013/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3wb8f2dr36-en.
