Energy Provider‐Delivered Energy Efficiency

Energy providers will play a pivotal role over the coming decades in managing energy demand growth and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The IEA projects that the power sector will deliver up to two-thirds of cumulative emissions reductions under the climate-stabilizing 450 ppm scenario, by switching to less carbon-intensive generation, improving operational efficiency, and reducing demand (IEA 2011a). Reducing electricity end-use demand by itself is expected to account for 1/3 of the GHG emissions reductions through 2025 (See Figure 1).